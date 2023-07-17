BridgeBio Pharma’s heart disease drug meets main goal in late-stage study

,

BridgeBio Pharma’s heart disease drug meets main goal in late-stage study

July 17 (Reuters) – BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O) said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a kind of heart disease showed statistically significant improvement in reducing hospitalizations in a late-stage study, sending shares up 64%.

The company said no safety concerns were identified in patients, adding that it intends to submit marketing applications to the US Food and Drug Administration before the end of 2023, with regulatory filings in additional markets to follow in 2024.

The drug, acoramidis, is being developed to treat a rare disease that can lead to heart failure, the company said.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee
 
Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
AstraZeneca U.S. FDA panel to review expanded use of Merck-AstraZeneca's cancer drug
Microscope, lab, DNA Study: Base editing shows promise in treating heart disease
Sanofi Sarepta slides as surprise FDA panel meet adds uncertainty for gene therapy
Pfizer, COVID vaccine U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
FDA staff reviewers flag safety concerns over Cytokinetics' heart drug
Sander Flaum Putting the brakes on accelerated approval won’t improve healthcare
AstraZeneca US FDA panel backs Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy
Sanofi Sanofi seeks to launch blood disorder drug this year, CNBC reports