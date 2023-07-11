Bristol Myers’ bladder cancer drug extends survival in late-stage study

July 11 (Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said on Tuesday its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Opdivo, in combination with chemotherapy extended survival and helped patients with a type of bladder cancer live disease-free in a late-stage trial.

Opdivo met the dual main goal in combination with chemotherapy followed by the drug alone, in the study evaluating it against standard-of-care treatment, the company said.

The drug was being studied in patients with types of urothelial carcinoma who are eligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

Bladder cancer is the 10th most common form of the disease in the world, with more than 573,000 new cases diagnosed annually, according to the company.

