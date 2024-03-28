Bristol Myers’ bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study

March 28 (Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition, did not help patients achieve disease remission in a late-stage study.

Crohn’s is a chronic bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, and can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss. It affects about 12.6 million people worldwide, according to the company.

The drug, ozanimod, was added to the U.S. drugmaker’s portfolio through its $74 billion buyout of Celgene in 2019.

Ozanimod did not help patients achieve a state where they were no longer experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms after 12 weeks, compared to a placebo, the company said.