Bristol Myers buys Orum’s blood cancer therapy for up to $180 mln

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) has acquired Orum Therapeutics’ experimental therapy to treat a type of blood cancer for a total value of up to $180 million, the privately held company said on Monday.

The therapy, ORM-6151, which helps degrade a specific protein hard to treat previously, has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance for an early stage study.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $100 million and milestone payments, Orum said, without disclosing further details.

