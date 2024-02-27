Bristol Myers CEO says India to have largest R&D presence outside US by 2025

HYDERABAD, Feb 27 (Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) aims to expand its research and development presence in India and expects its newly inaugurated Hyderabad facility to become its largest unit outside the U.S. by 2025, CEO Christopher Boerner said on Tuesday.

The $100-million facility, inaugurated by Boerner on Monday, is expected to employ over 1,500 employees and will be used to enhance its drug development through the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, he said in his keynote speech at the BioAsia conference.