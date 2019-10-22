Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Immuno-oncology > Bristol-Myers’ immunotherapies show promise in lung cancer trial; shares rise
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bristol-Myers’ immunotherapies show promise in lung cancer trial; shares rise

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

 

(Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday an interim analysis of a late-stage trial testing a combination of its immuno-oncology drugs Opdivo and Yervoy met the main goal of extending life of previously untreated lung cancer patients.

Shares of the company rose 5% to $56 in premarket trading.

The company said its therapies when administered alongside two courses of chemotherapy demonstrated superior overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the disease.

Data presented at a medical meeting last month showed that about 40% of patients with advanced lung cancer on the Opdivo-Yervoy combination were alive after two years, outperforming chemotherapy as a first-line treatment.

Opdivo and Yervoy compete with rival drugs from companies such as Merck & Co and Roche in several types of cancer.

Merck’s Keytruda dominates the highly lucrative market for newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer. Shares of the company fell 2.6% to $82.30 following the Bristol-Myers news.

The interim analysis builds on the positive results the Opdivo-Yervoy combination has previously shown in melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, said Bristol-Myers, adding that it will present full data from the trial at an upcoming meeting.

 

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bristol-myers-study/bristol-myers-immunotherapies-show-promise-in-lung-cancer-trial-shares-rise-idUSKBN1X11I5

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

October 2019 Focus: Top 50 Company Profiles & Financials, Outcomes Creativity Index, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC