Bristol Myers is sued for refusing COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions

Bristol Myers is sued for refusing COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions

December 1, 2021; 9:04 PM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/bristol-myers-is-sued-refusing-covid-19-vaccine-religious-exemptions-2021-12-01

 

 

/by