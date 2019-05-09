Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > R&D > Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails late-stage brain cancer trial
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails late-stage brain cancer trial

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, May 9th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its immunotherapy Opdivo failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial testing it in patients with an aggressive form of tumor that affects the brain or the spine.

Opdivo, used in combination with radiation therapy, failed to extend survival in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), when compared with the chemotherapy temozolomide and radiation therapy.

GBM is the most common type of tumor that forms in the nervous system. The standard treatment involves surgery, along with radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Opdivo is Bristol’s growth driver and brought in $1.8 billion in first-quarter sales.

The drug is already approved as a treatment for types of skin, lung and kidney cancers, and faces fierce competition for other immunotherapies including those from rivals Merck & Co Inc and Roche Holding.

 

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh 

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bristol-myers-cancer/bristol-myers-opdivo-fails-late-stage-brain-cancer-trial-idUSKCN1SF1B8?il=0

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

April 2019 Focus: Healthcare agency & network profiles, industry overview & awards, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC