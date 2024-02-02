Bristol Myers posts better-than-expected 4th-quarter results

Feb 2 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) on Friday posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter as sales of its new anemia drug Reblozyl and its already off patent blood cancer drug Revlimid outperformed Wall Street forecasts. Shares of the New Jersey-based company rose 3.5% to $50.36 in premarket trading.

The company, which announced a string of deals to restock its pipeline late last year, said its revenue was $11.48 billion in the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $11.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

It said it earned $3.5 billion, or $1.70 a share, in the quarter, excluding certain one-time items, also ahead of analyst expectations of $1.53 a share.