Bristol Myers posts quarterly loss, lays out $1.5 bln cost-saving plan

Bristol Myers Squibb

April 25 (Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss as charges related to its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics, RayzeBio and Mirati Therapeutics offset a 5% increase in revenue.
 
The company also announced plans to save about $1.5 billion in costs by the end of 2025 through measures such as reducing third-party spending and trimming management layers. It expects the measures to impact about 2,200 employees this year.

Shares of the drugmaker fell about 2% to $47.90 in premarket trading as Bristol slashed its annual adjusted profit forecast to between 40 cents and 70 cents per share due to the deal expenses.
 
The company had previously forecast earnings of $7.10 to $7.40 per share.
 
Analysts had adjusted their full-year earnings estimates in anticipation of the cut and now expect the company to earn 66 cents per share, still above the new midpoint of the range.
 
Bristol said it continues to expect 2024 revenue growth at a rate in the low single digits.

 
 

