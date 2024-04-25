https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/U.S.-FDA-extends-review-of-Bristol-Myers-heart-disease-drug-Reuters-11-19-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-25 09:01:022024-04-25 09:12:40Bristol Myers posts quarterly loss, lays out $1.5 bln cost-saving plan
Bristol Myers posts quarterly loss, lays out $1.5 bln cost-saving plan
April 25 (Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss as charges related to its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics, RayzeBio and Mirati Therapeutics offset a 5% increase in revenue.
The company also announced plans to save about $1.5 billion in costs by the end of 2025 through measures such as reducing third-party spending and trimming management layers. It expects the measures to impact about 2,200 employees this year.