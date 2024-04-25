Bristol Myers posts quarterly loss, lays out $1.5 bln cost-saving plan

Shares of the drugmaker fell about 2% to $47.90 in premarket trading as Bristol slashed its annual adjusted profit forecast to between 40 cents and 70 cents per share due to the deal expenses.

The company had previously forecast earnings of $7.10 to $7.40 per share.

Analysts had adjusted their full-year earnings estimates in anticipation of the cut and now expect the company to earn 66 cents per share, still above the new midpoint of the range.

Bristol said it continues to expect 2024 revenue growth at a rate in the low single digits.