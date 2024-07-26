Bristol Myers second-quarter results beat expectations, helped by new drugs

July 26 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) posted better-than-expected second-quarter results, driven by growth from new products like anemia treatment Reblozyl and heart drug Camzyos as well as from its top-seller, blood thinner Eliquis.

The company also raised its earnings forecast for the full year. Its shares rose more than 5% to $47.70 in premarket trading.

“You’re really seeing the transformation of our business to the new growth portfolio,” Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview.