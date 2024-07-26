Bristol Myers second-quarter results beat expectations, helped by new drugs

July 26 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) posted better-than-expected second-quarter results, driven by growth from new products like anemia treatment Reblozyl and heart drug Camzyos as well as from its top-seller, blood thinner Eliquis.
 
The company also raised its earnings forecast for the full year. Its shares rose more than 5% to $47.70 in premarket trading.
 
“You’re really seeing the transformation of our business to the new growth portfolio,” Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview.
 

Last year, the company said it needed more time to hit its growth targets for its new drugs, pushing back by a year the time frame for its new-product portfolio to hit $10 billion in revenue.
 
Sales from its so-called growth portfolio, which includes new products as well as some established brands like cancer immunotherapy Opdivo, grew 18% year-over-year.
 
Total revenue in the quarter was $12.2 billion, up about 9% from $11.2 billion last year. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $11.5 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
Bristol Myers earned $1.68 billion, or 83 cents a share, in the quarter, down from $2.07 billion, or 99 cents a share last year. Excluding one-time items, the drugmaker said it earned $2.07 a share in the quarter, compared with analyst estimates of $1.63 a share.
 
