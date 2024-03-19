Bristol Myers Squibb and Ted Danson empower those with plaque psoriasis to take action in “SO, Have You Found It?” campaign

Award-winning actor Ted Danson, who lives with plaque psoriasis, teams up with Bristol Myers Squibb for the inspiring “SO, Have You Found It?” campaign. This initiative spotlights the resilience of around two million Americans with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, aiming to amplify their voices, underscoring the strength of their inner vibe, the “it” factor that makes someone uniquely them.i The campaign signifies a shift in dialogue from the challenges associated with the condition to empowering individuals to confidently navigate their plaque psoriasis in partnership with their dermatologists.

Expanding the “Found It” Conversation

“Navigating plaque psoriasis is both deeply personal and often challenging for many patients,” acknowledged Carlos Dortrait, senior vice president and general manager of U.S. Immunology and Neuroscience at Bristol Myers Squibb. “‘SO, Have You Found It?’ builds on the empowering narrative of our ‘Found It’ consumer campaign. It aims to address not just the visible skin symptoms, but also the hidden burden of the condition. Our goal is to inspire patients to talk with their dermatologists to explore treatment options that work for them and to highlight their strength, their ‘it’ factor, as they navigate their condition.”

Psoriasis is a chronic, systemic, immune-mediated disease that most often manifests as plaque psoriasis.i Psoriasis doesn’t just affect the skin — it starts within and can touch many aspects of your life — from dating and work to travel and fashion. Many with plaque psoriasis find themselves altering their lifestyles, sometimes avoiding social situations and personal connections.

Recognizing Every Individual’s Journey

“Being part of ‘SO, Have You Found It?’ hits close to home for me,” shared Ted Danson, the renowned actor known for his humor and sincerity, and someone who lives with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. “This isn’t just another role; it’s a part of my life. I’ve dealt with the ups and downs of plaque psoriasis for decades. This campaign gives so many of us living with the condition a platform to openly share our stories and feel empowered to self-advocate and honor our identity.”

A new video featuring Ted Danson was released as part of the “SO, Have You Found It?” campaign. The video focuses on the lived experiences of those with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, blending real stories of triumph, resilience and self-advocacy, complemented by Ted’s signature subtle humor. Future episodes aim to deepen the connection with viewers, offering a mix of genuine perspectives and expert insights, and capturing the multifaceted journey of living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Emily, who is living with the condition and was featured in the premiere video, is being treated with SOTYKTU™ (deucravacitinib), an FDA-approved, once-daily pill for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. She shared, “The road to managing my plaque psoriasis has been hard in many aspects of my life, like in certain social situations and spending time everyday covering up my plaques. It was because of the continuous conversations with my dermatologist and advocating for my health, that I have a newfound sense of self-acceptance and empowerment. Finding a treatment that worked for me was such an important point in my life.”

Please see Important Safety Information for SOTYKTU below, including serious and most common side effects.

About the “SO, Have You Found It?” Campaign

“SO, Have You Found It?” honors the resilience and individuality of approximately two million Americans living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. In partnership with Ted Danson, Bristol Myers Squibb seeks to support and uplift the community by amplifying their voices, showcasing their “it” factor, that inner vibe that makes someone uniquely them. The initiative encourages those with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis to openly discuss their condition and treatment options with their dermatologist, including whether a systemic oral treatment, like SOTYKTU, may be right for them. Learn more at SoHaveYouFoundIt.com.

About SOTYKTU™ (deucravacitinib)

SOTYKTU™ (deucravacitinib) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking pills or injections (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy). It is not known if SOTYKTU is safe or effective in children under 18 years of age. As the only once-daily pill of its kind, SOTYKTU selectively targets and inhibits TYK2, a molecule which plays a key role in passing signals in plaque psoriasis. It is not currently known how blocking TYK2 signals works to reduce plaque psoriasis symptoms. Of the 1684 adults in the studies, 841 received SOTYKTU, 421 received placebo, and 422 received Otezla® (apremilast). In one study, half of the participants receiving SOTYKTU achieved clear or almost clear skin with 16 weeks of treatment compared to 9% of those on placebo. Furthermore, more than half (53%) of SOTYKTU users experienced 75% clearer skin compared to 9% of those on placebo. In the same study, 32% of people taking SOTYKTU saw 90% clearer skin vs 20% taking the leading alternative pill, Otezla.

SOTYKTU may cause serious side effects, including severe allergic reactions. Patients are advised to seek immediate medical help if they exhibit symptoms of a serious allergic reaction: feel faint; swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue or throat; trouble breathing or throat tightness; chest tightness; skin rash, hives. The most common side effects of SOTYKTU include common cold, sore throat and sinus infection, cold sores, canker sores on inner lips, gums, tongue, or roof of the mouth, inflamed hair pores and acne. These are not all of the possible side effects of SOTYKTU. See additional Important Safety Information below. For complete safety information and detailed prescribing guidelines, the U.S. Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SOTYKTU are available.

About Ted Danson

Ted Danson, acclaimed actor and comedian, known for his roles in Cheers and The Good Place, lends his voice to the “SO, Have You Found It?” campaign as an advocate for those living with plaque psoriasis. Through his involvement, Ted aims to inspire conversations between dermatologists and patients, and celebrate the unique journeys of individuals managing plaque psoriasis. Ted is not taking SOTYKTU.

About Plaque Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a widely prevalent, chronic, systemic immune-mediated disease that substantially impairs patients’ physical health, quality of life and work productivity.ii Psoriasis is a serious global problem, with at least 100 million people worldwide impacted by some form of the disease,iii including approximately 7.5 million people in the U.S.i Nearly one-quarter of people with psoriasis have cases that are considered moderate to severe.i Up to 90 percent of patients with psoriasis have psoriasis vulgaris, or plaque psoriasis,iv which is characterized by distinct round or oval plaques typically covered by silvery-white scales.v

Source: Bristol Myers Squibb