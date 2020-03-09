Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Emplicity Flunks Late-Stage Multiple Myeloma Trial

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s combination treatment for multiple myeloma failed to hit its endpoint of progression-free survival in a Phase III test, the company announced this morning. The trial was assessing if multiple myeloma drug Empliciti could move forward as a front-line treatment for the disease.

BMS said topline results from the late-stage ELOQUENT-1 trial assessing the combination of Empliciti (elotuzumab) plus Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone against Revlimid and dexamethasone alone in patients with newly diagnosed, previously untreated multiple myeloma who are transplant-ineligible did not hit the mark in progression-free survival. In its brief announcement, BMS said the addition of Empliciti to the regimen did not show a statistically significant improvement in PFS. The purpose of the study was to determine whether the addition of Empliciti to Revlimid and low-dose dexamethasone would improve PFS, the study’s primary endpoint. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate and overall survival.

BMS said it will provide full details of the Phase III ELOQUENT-1 trial at a future medical conference. No new safety signals were observed in the trial, the company noted. Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie are co-developing Empliciti, with Bristol-Myers Squibb solely responsible for commercial activities.