Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds
Aug 26 (Reuters) – Britain’s medicines regulator on Friday approved Novavax’s (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 17 years.
The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna as well as the partnership between Pfizer-BioNTech are also cleared for use by this age group, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.
Britain in February cleared Novavax’s two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults. read more
