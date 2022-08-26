Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds

,
London COVID-19 memorial

Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds

Aug 26 (Reuters) – Britain’s medicines regulator on Friday approved Novavax’s (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 17 years.

The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna as well as the partnership between Pfizer-BioNTech are also cleared for use by this age group, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Britain in February cleared Novavax’s two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults. read more

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine skeptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel
Novavax delayed again, Moderna's bivalent vaccine, and more breakthrough cases
Polio virus illustration Polio found in New York wastewater as state urges vaccinations
U.S. administers over 7,300 Novavax vaccine doses - CDC
Novavax sinks after halving sales forecast on low vaccine demand, supply glut
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine conditionally authorized in the EU for adolescents aged 12 through 17
Comirnaty, Humira, Spikevax, Keytruda Over the top
Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster