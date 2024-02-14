Britain sees launch of Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro

By Ludwig Burger

“All pharmacies in the UK are able to order Mounjaro which is then available to both NHS and private patients,” a spokesperson at Simple said.

Britain’s Simple Online Pharmacy told Reuters it started filling Mounjaro prescriptions and sending out packs on Tuesday.

Simple has a wait list of over 80,000 patients seeking a weight-loss treatment, the spokesperson added.

Lilly declined to comment. The U.S. drugmaker on Jan. 25 said it won regulatory clearance for pre-filling Mounjaro into an injection pen, allowing it to launch the drug in Britain within weeks.

It said at the time that Britain would be the first major market to be supplied with the drug in the more convenient pen that is good for four weekly subcutaneous shots, branded as Kwikpen.