Britain sees launch of Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Mounjaro is being launched in Britain this week, two pharmacy companies said on Wednesday, making the UK the fourth European country to introduce the highly anticipated obesity drug.
British pharmacy and beauty chain Superdrug said on Wednesday that eligible private patients could seek prescriptions for Mounjaro, also approved for diabetes, through its Online Doctor service from Thursday.
The retail chain added, however, it would prioritize its stock of Mounjaro for National Health Service (NHS) patients, citing likely strong demand as indicated by the popularity of Novo Nordisk’s rival weight-loss drug Wegovy, which was introduced in the UK last year.
Britain’s Simple Online Pharmacy told Reuters it started filling Mounjaro prescriptions and sending out packs on Tuesday.
“All pharmacies in the UK are able to order Mounjaro which is then available to both NHS and private patients,” a spokesperson at Simple said.
Simple has a wait list of over 80,000 patients seeking a weight-loss treatment, the spokesperson added.
Lilly declined to comment. The U.S. drugmaker on Jan. 25 said it won regulatory clearance for pre-filling Mounjaro into an injection pen, allowing it to launch the drug in Britain within weeks.
It said at the time that Britain would be the first major market to be supplied with the drug in the more convenient pen that is good for four weekly subcutaneous shots, branded as Kwikpen.