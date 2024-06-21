Britain’s NHS investigates claims hackers published stolen patient data

,

Britain’s NHS investigates claims hackers published stolen patient data

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) – Britain’s National Health Service said on Friday it was investigating claims that hackers had published confidential data stolen from several London hospitals in a cyber attack on a blood testing lab.
 
Services at large London hospitals including Guy’s, St Thomas’ and King’s services were still being disrupted following the attack by hackers reportedly demanding ransom from Synnovis, a lab company which provides testing services, on June 3.
 
“NHS England has been made aware that the cyber criminal group published data last night which they are claiming belongs to Synnovis and was stolen as part of this attack,” the state-run unit said.
 
“We understand that people may be concerned by this and we are continuing to work with Synnovis, the National Cyber Security Centre and other partners to determine the content of the published files as quickly as possible.”
 
/by
You might also like
Therese CoffeyBritain launches plan to ease doctor waiting lists
Pill scale, paracetamolParacetamol maker Granules India’ Q1 profit hurt by cyber attack disruptions
Walgreens enters clinical trials business through new unit
Transgender flagNHS drafts stricter oversight of trans youth care
MetaMeta Platforms must face medical privacy class action
Eli LillyLilly’s diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog
Wegovy, Novo NordiskWegovy reaches Britain as NHS, private outlets receive weight loss drug
Britain’s health service facing worst staffing crisis, say lawmakers