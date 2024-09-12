British drugmaker GSK moves mRNA flu vaccine to late-stage trials

Sept 12 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) announced on Thursday positive results from a mid-stage trial of its seasonal influenza vaccine programme using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, and said it would now progress to late-stage clinical development.

The data showed that a vaccine candidate produced positive immune responses against both A and B flu strains in younger and older adults, compared with the current standard treatments, GSK said.