British drugmaker GSK moves mRNA flu vaccine to late-stage trials

Sept 12 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) announced on Thursday positive results from a mid-stage trial of its seasonal influenza vaccine programme using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, and said it would now progress to late-stage clinical development.
 
The data showed that a vaccine candidate produced positive immune responses against both A and B flu strains in younger and older adults, compared with the current standard treatments, GSK said.
 
In July, GSK bought partner CureVac out of their alliance on influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development, boosting its messenger RNA credentials.
 
GSK, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, under CEO Emma Walmsley has focussed on vaccines and infectious diseases as a strategy to boost sales and counter patent expiries and declining revenue from current bestselling medicines by the end of this decade.
 
