Building and maintaining creative endurance

ConcentricLife Co-founder Michael Sanzen and Triple Threat Communications leaders Francesca Harris, head of creative, art and Jeff Perino, EVP creative director discuss the creative evolution of pharma advertising and navigating an industry that has traditionally had very narrow creative parameters.

“This is an industry with very narrow parameters but I would argue that there’s always opportunity to be creative,” says Perino. “Actually I would make the argument that those restrictions are actually fueled to be creative. So we’re all dealing with restrictions, it’s just using that as a mechanism to push against the boundaries.”

Video filmed at the 34th Annual Manny Awards

