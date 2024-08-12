Built to last

By Maria Fontanazza | [email protected]

Entering (and lasting in) the field of healthcare and pharma marketing isn’t easy. The risks are much greater, but so is the reward. “Most of us aren’t doctors — but to do this job, we need a working knowledge of medicine. This is a highly technical and complex field, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We’re talking about treatments that fundamentally alter human lives,” says Josh Righter, associate managing director, Amino, a division of Calcium+Company. “As marketers, we have a deep responsibility to represent these treatments fairly and accurately to all audiences, from doctors to patients to the community at large. There’s just one problem. Unless you’re coming to this industry on the medical side, your coursework probably did not focus on the science behind how cancer starts or spreads, or its vulnerabilities, or all the different factors a doctor must weigh in treating it. So, what to do? Be curious. Keep your learning brain active. And be okay with feeling lost sometimes.”

Possessing curiosity, asking questions, not being afraid to fail, and the satisfaction felt from helping and changing patient lives were overarching common threads in nearly every conversation I had for “The future of creators, innovators, and storytellers” on page 19. As agency veterans retire and pass the torch, I sought out perspectives from those at varying career levels to get a feel for how organizations are cultivating the next generation of healthcare marketers and what these professionals personally see as the traits that help marketers rise and have staying power in this industry.

We also talked about the challenges facing professionals who are entering the field and as Righter mentioned above, a lot of this is grasping the technical aspect. “The industry is still sorely deficient in understanding the regulatory, and that’s hard,” says Jay Carter, executive, VP, business strategy at CG Life. “Beyond that, it’s always going to be a learning by doing the exercise, but the people around you are critically important. That’s a plug for going to the office more… that’s how you get mentors to pay attention to you.” Side note: Carter himself will be heading back to the office more frequently. Why? You can read all about that in “Jay Carter jumps out of retirement to join CG Life” in the Medicine Avenue section. His staying power is real!

In addition to the individual efforts that agencies are taking to nurture next-gen marketers, collective efforts are underway as well. In June, the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame (MAHF) launched year two of its More Than Your Resume campaign, with a focus on DE&I. The social initiative aims to help prospective healthcare marketing candidates, those who want to shape the future of healthcare marketing, showcase what makes then unique. Candidates upload their resume, bio, some information about what they are passionate about, and a photo to www.morethanyourresume.org. From there, a photo “mashup” is created with the intention of helping recruiters and prospective employers see candidates beyond their traditional resume.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion is as important in any industry, and in our industry, it’s a place where we have some ground to cover. We [MAHF] wanted to invite people to be diverse and we wanted to create a platform where candidates can show their individuality,” says Dave Garson, executive creative director, Relevate Health. “If they have a freak flag, let it fly, right? It’s about getting past the antiseptic resumes; it’s about getting past that objective statement, because that doesn’t tell anybody who’s looking on screen or recruiting or the AI bot that’s going through it – it doesn’t say anything about that person; it doesn’t give you any flavor.”

This year Relevate Health is the “hub” of the MAHF DE&I Social Initiative – the agency built the More Than Your Resume website and is creating unique “mashups,” generated by AI, from the information uploaded by each candidate. Currently the campaign is strictly organic and is spreading the word through social media. Relevate has also partnered with 18 agencies to help promote the diverse talent within those agencies by creating these mashups. This year the campaign goal is to have 150 resumes submitted to the More Than Your Resume website, generating about 75 candidate interviews with prospective employers.

It’s worth noting that so many insights were shared, and we simply could not squeeze that into the allotted pages (obviously). So, I invite you to check out what we included in this issue and then please head online to read it all.