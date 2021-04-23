BullsEye Healthcare: 2021

BullsEye Healthcare LLC

Active business clients 2



Brands by 2020 sales

Brand-product accounts held 1

$25 million-$50 million 1

Products not yet approved/launched 1

Firstkind

Heron Therapeutics

The outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 changed the way business is done in both big and small ways, and agency executives say it led to many of BullsEye’s clients rethinking the way in which they engage with customers, how extensive a bricks-and-mortar footprint they need, how many people are need to work onsite, how to market to professionals who now practice telemedicine on a regular basis – and who are no longer seeing sales representatives – among other adjustments.

Agency principals believe that remote working is here to stay in one configuration or another. Online meetings utilizing virtual meeting apps have been incorporated into the agency’s working practices. BullsEye, which went virtual in 2021, after 13 years of maintaining a bricks-and-mortar presence in Parsippany, New Jersey, is well situated to continue serving its clients in the same capacity it has always done thanks to its investment in cutting edge on-line platforms. “Today, we have all the tools to work remotely, as do our clients,” says Al Paz, one of the two founding members of BullsEye.

“The apps for productive on-line, team collaboration have improved dramatically so no one misses a beat and we maintain the same level of productivity,” says Guy D. Dess, BullsEye’s other co-founder.

According to the agency principles, BullsEye remains an independent, full-service communication company that focuses on finding insights and ideas and providing innovative strategic thinking for its clients.

Dess, chief creative officer, and Paz, chief strategic officer, say they bring to each brand they work on a long history of marketing and advertising successes, and they share a passion for achieving a deep understanding of their clients’ issues. Their mantra continues to be: come up with insights, ideas, and innovation that will help their clients achieve rapid market penetration and sustained market share growth.

As a boutique, full-service, independent agency BullsEye principals commit themselves to working with each client to achieve their goals. “Our method of engagement, having the principals of the agency working very closely with the people on the brand team and immersing ourselves in the market and clinical data, yields insights that clients say they don’t get from large network agencies,” Paz says. BullsEye strives to find and exploit, or create, a critical issue in a given market in order to change target customer’s behavior and capture a greater market share for clients’ brands.

RECENT ACCMPLISHMENTS

Firstkind Ltd is a subsidiary of Sky Medical Technology Ltd, a UK-based science-led medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of non-invasive neuromuscular electrostimulation, the company has developed a ground-breaking NMES technology platform, OnPulse, embedded in its brand, the geko device. The geko device is a non-invasive, wearable therapy device. The size of a wristwatch and worn at the knee, the daily disposable device gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins of the calf. The geko device operates without external pressure to the leg and allows complete mobility. The United States Food and Drug Administration cleared the geko device in September 2019, as a class II neuromuscular electrical stimulation device for stimulation of the calf muscles to prevent venous thrombosis in non-surgical patients at risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE). Bulls­Eye has worked with Firstkind to introduce the geko device in the United States and continues to offer strategic and tactical support.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments that address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from cancer or pain. HTX-011 is in development for application into the surgical site to reduce postoperative pain and the need for opioid analgesics for 72 hours. The team at BullsEye continues to work on strategic analysis, offering insights and ideas for this exciting new compound.

STRUCTURE AND SERVICES

BullsEye Healthcare offers a full suite of marketing and branding services ranging from strategic consulting, advertising, professional and patient-marketing materials, branding, and promotional materials to AD boards and Web and social network services. BullsEye has further expanded its agreement with an internet audience network development company that allows the agency’s clients to deliver their message to potential targets at the right place, time, and price wherever they are within the digital landscape.

“We now have a very unique and cutting-edge marketing tool that can help benefit our clients,” Paz says. “It allows us to refine and optimize customer engagement, drive communication continuity and loyalty for our clients’ brands or services.”

Internet and social media strategy are handled by Victor Lisewski, who has built numerous corporate computing networks, websites spanning a diverse array of businesses, and social marketing solutions. Paz and Dess say he brings a deep understanding of the need for seamless user customer interactions to every assignment and has a successful history of designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining web and technology solutions.

Strategic marketing services, branding, and advertising continue to make up the key components of the agency’s offering, including its proprietary BrandStory™ process. However, the agency is adept at working across all communication platforms, and the principals say they have also made a dedicated decision to hone its expertise in the basics, which they refer to as science-based marketing. They believe that the advertising services market is supersaturated with offerings for consumer engagement, message integration, social media platforms and social applications to enhance customer engagement. Their view is that the rapid penetration and acceptance of these services has made them no more than commodities.

“These are all the ‘hot’ tools of the trade, available at varying price points,” Dess says. “The danger for clients is that there is a tendency for agencies to confuse their comprehension of the tools they use with their ability to understand a client’s problem and its complexities.” The principals at BullsEye still maintain their belief that high-level strategic thinking about the compound their client is trying to market, and innovative ways to do so is still what clients appreciate when all is said and done.

Both Dess and Paz maintain that the pharmaceutical industry possesses its own unique business paradigm and this fact should not be glossed over. The depth at which an agency can interact with a client’s business structure will determine the value an agency can contribute to a brand. All clients, whether public or private, are held accountable to a P&L sheet and clients in this business have clear and definite marketing issues for which they need solutions.

The agency has strengthened its ability to help clients identify areas of opportunity through the use of its proprietary, developmental ScienceStory™ process that identifies and situates a medical condition and posits the central issues for users. Bulls­Eye Healthcare can then apply the learnings, subjecting them to a rigorous marketing analytics process to discover how to exploit them. “As has become apparent, social media is not necessarily the answer to a marketing problem,” Dess says.

“All the processes and marketing acumen at our agency is focused on allowing clients to achieve brand adoption at any point along the commercialization continuum,” Paz says.

The agency works with clients who have products at the beginning of their lifecycle, in Phase II, all the way through launch and re-launch, and it provides brand management and strategic input for each step. The BullsEye team works with a dedicated core group of consultants and partners with whom they have worked throughout their careers. Research consultants, scientists, and public policy experts help the agency provide the highest level of thinking to clients.

FUTURE PLANS

Throughout its 12 years in business the agency has not focused on growth, in terms of adding multiple new clients, as such. “Our goal has never been to become a big agency like the ones we left,” Dess says. “Our goal has been to remain a high-level strategic, boutique shop, grow our client’s brands and provide our partners with the ideas, insights and innovative thinking that helps to accomplish that.”