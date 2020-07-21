BW Health Group Appoints Will Reese President of Benchworks As Part of Growth Strategy

— Reese is a veteran digital marketer who played leading roles at

Cognizant and Cadient —

Philadelphia, July 20, 2020 – As part of its continuing growth strategy, BW Health Group, a family of interconnected companies dedicated to supporting and building partnerships with the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Will Reese as president of Benchworks, a full-service healthcare marketing agency that assists brands throughout the commercialization process.

Reese, a veteran digital marketing executive, previously served as Global Head of Marketing, Media and Social for Cognizant, the Fortune 500 technology company and consultancy. Before that, Reese was President and Chief Innovation Officer of Cadient, the digital healthcare marketing agency.

“Will’s breadth of experience and innovative approach will add greatly to our growth,” said Tom McDonnell, President of BW Health Group. “Our philosophy is based on bringing together the best people in the industry to help our life science partners achieve their goals. The addition of Will to the Benchworks team is a big step forward in the building of a world-class agency.”

“I’m excited by the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of client service and integrated thinking at Benchworks,” Reese said. “There is no shortage of great ideas here and the value and focus we will provide is making these ideas tangible, accessible, and measurable.”

Benchworks has grown 36% year over year and is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory through 2020 and beyond. Benchworks has over 50 employees focused on serving healthcare clients across the Company’s service lines.

Benchworks’ parent company, BW Health Group, this month expanded its geographic footprint through the appointment of Julie DiMarcantonio-Shorten as New England Regional lead, adding to its existing presence in Pennsylvania and Maryland. In addition, BW Health Group recently sold Safe Chain Solutions, a distributor of safe and reliable pharmaceutical support for patients, after five years of rapid growth. Profits from the sale of Safe Chain will be used to grow the BW Health Group business through the addition of strategic services.

Since its inception in 1991, BW Health Group has promoted the concept of intentional integrated thinking for its clients, to provide a robust end-to-end solution for life science companies. Its services include brand strategy, launch planning, creative campaign development, digital strategy/execution, and sales force support.

“BW Health Group will continue to attract top-tier life science professionals and we will continue to look for additional lines of business to best serve our customers,” said Thad Bench, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of BW Health Group. “We are putting together the pieces of a company that can lead commercialization for our life science partners on every step of the brand lifecycle, from strategy through execution.”

About BW Health Group

BW Health Group is dedicated to advancing the commercial goals of life science clients through a family of companies providing award-winning strategy, design, production and execution of marketing, branding, pharmaceutical distribution, technology and commercialization services. BW Health Group includes Benchworks, a full-service marketing and communications agency; BW Consulting, a life science consulting division; plus BW Health Group also has a strategic partnership with Occam Health, an independent patient services provider. For additional information, please visit www.bwhealthgroup.com or call 800-536-4670.

