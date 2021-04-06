Calcium Amplifies Its Service Offering to Miami, Florida

April 6, 2021 – MIAMI, Fla. — Calcium, a full-service, independent healthcare marketing agency, announced today the opening of a new office in Miami.

“In keeping with our commitment to nourishing brands, we’re thrilled to take advantage of a fresh talent pool and offer our existing talent a southern home base,” said Steven Michaelson, Founder and CEO.

To meet clients’ needs with talents and energies where they’re needed most, the Miami office will enable the Calcium team to deliver real market impact for an expanding client roster. The move highlights the firm’s strategic operations plan in the wake of COVID-19. CEO Michaelson noted, “The agency has thrived since going fully remote during the pandemic, but we’re excited to return to in-person interaction, as it becomes safe to do so, with our client partners.”

Julie Tripi, SVP, Global Client Lead is relocating to oversee the Miami office, connecting the agency’s education and advertising to the Spanish-speaking and Latino community. “As we broaden our client partnerships, our goal will be to connect with all audiences in both language and cultural relevancy—multiple employees have chosen to relocate to Miami, including our CEO, Steven Michaelson,” stated Greg Lewis, President.

Miami will be Calcium’s fourth office, adding to its existing offices in New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

About Calcium:

Calcium is a full-service, independent healthcare marketing agency offering strategic and creative firepower; robust expertise with medical/scientific content; and leading-edge, in-house digital capabilities. These capabilities—combined with a nimble and efficient agency structure—have enabled Calcium to deliver real market impact for a variety of clients. This, in turn, has helped Calcium become an agency that’s strongly on the MOOve in terms of its own growth. Calcium is distinguished by a client service approach that’s very hands on—even at the most senior levels. With Calcium, clients can benefit from big agency talent and support without the big agency bureaucracy. This means that the agency’s talents and energies can be focused where they’re needed most: on delivering the various forms of brand nourishment that make businesses thrive. Calcium has teams located in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. For more information on how Calcium is nourishing brands through healthcare marketing and advertising, please visit www.calciumusa.com and follow the agency on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Calcium—let’s build something strong together.

Contact: Steven Michaelson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer [email protected] Phone: 917.612.3290

Miami, FL 429 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

New York, NY 1412 Broadway, 21st Floor, 2132 New York, NY 10018; Phone: 212.971.1345

Philadelphia, PA The Curtis Center, Suite 250-S Independence Square West, Philadelphia, PA 19106; Phone: 215.238.8500

San Francisco, CA 315 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104; Phone: 415.675.8821

RELEASE DATE: 04/06/21