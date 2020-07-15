Calcium boasts huge growth and adds the talent to match

PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2020 — “It’s been an amazing 6 months, with over 50% growth in revenue. We have hired over 30 new employees since January 1st, and more to come — including the addition of major talent, Gene Fitzpatrick and June Carnegie, to the executive leadership team,” says Steven Michaelson, Calcium’s Founder & CEO.

Gene Fitzpatrick, EVP, Engagement Strategy, and June Carnegie, EVP, Executive Creative Director, have joined Calcium’s recently appointed President, Greg Lewis, in his vision to bond insight, strategy, and creative at the highest level. “The structure I am building at Calcium is meant to nourish brands today, but will also deliver the meaningful impact brands need to excel in tomorrow’s healthcare environment,” said Lewis.

Gene Fitzpatrick will lead the charge of unifying a strategic trifecta of digital, medical, and brand strategy for the agency. “Strategy is not the responsibility of one individual or one agency role, it is a process,” says Fitzpatrick. “I’m looking forward to working closely with all Calcium teams to amplify our digital and strategic offerings.”

June Carnegie brings award-winning experience and passion for healthcare to the creative teams at Calcium. “Great creative has so many more opportunities for impact in today’s dynamic network of engagement and communication,” says Carnegie. “Innately creating with new trends and technology will shorten the path from creative inception to a truly healthier world—who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

Previously, Fitzpatrick led engagement on many brands and client teams at Ogilvy Health and Grey Healthcare, NJ. Carnegie is recognized for her leadership, creativity, and growth at both Sentrix Health and Sudler, NY.

Calcium is a full-service, independent healthcare marketing agency offering strategic and creative firepower; robust expertise with medical/scientific content; and leading-edge, in-house digital capabilities. These capabilities—combined with a nimble and efficient agency structure—have enabled Calcium to deliver real market impact for a variety of clients. This, in turn, has helped Calcium become an agency that’s strongly on the MOOve in terms of its own growth. Calcium is distinguished by a client service approach that’s very hands on—even at the most senior levels. With Calcium, clients can benefit from big agency talent and support without the big agency bureaucracy. This means that the agency’s talents and energies can be focused where they’re needed most: on delivering the various forms of brand nourishment that make businesses thrive. So, whether you’re a marketer looking for a dynamic AOR to drive growth for your current or launch brand, or an agency person looking to nourish growth in your own career—contact Calcium. We have teams located in New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. Calcium—let’s build something strong together.

