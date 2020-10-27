Calcium Bolsters Strategic Services Team

Calcium Adds Dr. Lazar and Dr. Nezin to the Strategic Services Team

October 27, 2020

“With over 60% in revenue growth this year, we continue to build our strategic service offerings with the additions of Lynn Nezin, PhD, as SVP, Brand Strategy, and Lauren Lazar, MD, as SVP, Medical Strategy. This completes a trifecta of strategic services headed up by the recently hired EVP, Engagement Strategy, Gene Fitzpatrick,” said Steven Michaelson, Calcium‘s Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Nezin will lead Brand Strategy by adding tremendous strength to help brands determine stakeholders’ mindsets, barriers, and potential attitudinal shifts, which will result from a thoroughly integrated approach. Her extensive agency experience—most recently from FCB—and background in health psychology and behavioral strategy will add a crucial component to Calcium’s process and offering. Dr. Nezin is a certified Lego® Serious Play® facilitator and is passionate about innovative approaches to qualitative insight generation.

Dr. Lazar was most recently Senior Medical Director for the PSL Group, but also comes from a wealth of experience at leading agencies such as Harrison & Star, Grey Healthcare Group, J. Walter Thompson, Sudler & Hennessey, and more. She has extensive multicategory experience in various therapeutics and brands. Dr. Lazar will strengthen the agency by developing a deep and comprehensive understanding of the product, the category, and all clinical stakeholders. Her contributions foster brand insights rooted in Calcium’s core thinking, and she serves as a crucial partner to the creative and account teams as they nourish brands. Dr. Lazar specializes in maintaining solid scientific accuracy in communication that is still simple and clear for a variety of audiences.

“Each agency team member helps nourish a brand’s strategy…. And now, our robust expertise across these strategic offerings will ensure we are integrating insight, ideas, and activation,” said Greg Lewis, Managing Partner and President. Lewis also notes the agency’s substantial growth through the pandemic and is excited about what Fitzpatrick, Nezin, and Lazar will deliver to our client partners.

Calcium is a full-service, independent healthcare marketing agency offering strategic and creative firepower; robust expertise with medical/scientific content; and leading-edge, in-house digital capabilities. These capabilities—combined with a nimble and efficient agency structure—have enabled Calcium to deliver real market impact for a variety of clients. This, in turn, has helped Calcium become an agency that’s strongly on the MOOve in terms of its own growth. Calcium is distinguished by a client service approach that’s very “hands on”—even at the most senior levels. With Calcium, clients can benefit from big agency talent and support without the big agency bureaucracy. This means that the agency’s talents and energies can be focused where they’re needed most: on delivering the various forms of brand nourishment that make businesses thrive. We have offices located in New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. For more information on how we are nourishing brands through healthcare marketing and advertising, please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

