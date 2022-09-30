Calcium focuses on race and healthcare with “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” campaign

,
Calcium

Calcium focuses on race and healthcare with “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” campaign

Driving recognition of true multiracial diversity to improve health equity and outcomes

September 30, 2022 New York, NY—Arising out of Calcium’s DEI initiatives, the agency has launched the “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” campaign to drive awareness of the “race box” used in health data collection and its shortcomings in capturing true racial and ethnic diversity.

Initially launched via website and social media, the campaign’s objective is to stimulate conversations around racial and ethnic “blind spots” in the healthcare system, ultimately translating into institutional change and improved health equity and outcomes.

Calcium

Calcium’s “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” campaign highlights the shortcomings of the race box in capturing true racial and ethnic diversity.

According to Calcium Executive VP, Engagement and Social, Liz Gopaul, this idea was “birthed from my inability to see myself—I’m Indian and Guyanese—on health forms, with the result that my true racial identity was inadequately captured.” Adds ShaVaughn Morris, Associate Director, Multicultural Marketing & Engagement, it’s “impossible to make healthcare more inclusive if the true range of diversities isn’t first recognized and then made part of the health data system.”

According to the 2020 US Census, nearly 50 million people identify as “some other race” not included in the standard five categories. Therefore, an enormous opportunity exists to make “inclusion” more inclusive. “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” aims to heat up the conversation and ignite change. For the good of everyone.

About Calcium

Calcium is an awardwinning, healthcare marketing agency offering a comprehensive range of leadingedge strategic, creative, and engagement capabilitiesall focused on delivering robust brand nourishment and business growth for clients.

Calcium itself continues to demonstrate robust growthboth from existing and new clients. The agency also continues to receive “Agency of the Year” recognitions as well as multiple creative awards.

With 138 employees and offices in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Calcium is structured to deliver impact and value for a growing range of clientsall while maintaining a nourishing, stimulating, and supportive culture in which the people of Calcium (i.e., Calciumites) can thrive. Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:

Steven Michaelson

Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

Phone: 917.612.3290

/by
You might also like
GUIDEMARK HEALTH AND CYAN HEALTH ARE NOW LUMANITY
New Janssen Campaign Developed by and for the LGBTQ+ Community Inspires Action and Empathy for People Living with Depression
CMI Media Group and Compas Announce Increased Investment in Staff Learning and Development Led by Employee Feedback
IPG Health Medical Communications IPG Health Aligns Med Comms Agencies for Unparalleled Interconnectivity
Personalization, privacy, and health - get ready for a shift
GREATER THAN ONE APPOINTS BRIAN PETERSON IN NEWLY CREATED CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER ROLE 
Ogilvy Health Builds Upon Leadership Team With Courtney Murphy Joining the Agency as Global People Director
CMI Media Group Advancing Media, Precision and Performance with Evolution of Media Offering