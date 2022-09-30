Calcium focuses on race and healthcare with “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” campaign

Driving recognition of true multiracial diversity to improve health equity and outcomes

September 30, 2022 New York, NY—Arising out of Calcium’s DEI initiatives, the agency has launched the “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” campaign to drive awareness of the “race box” used in health data collection and its shortcomings in capturing true racial and ethnic diversity.

Initially launched via website and social media, the campaign’s objective is to stimulate conversations around racial and ethnic “blind spots” in the healthcare system, ultimately translating into institutional change and improved health equity and outcomes.

According to Calcium Executive VP, Engagement and Social, Liz Gopaul, this idea was “birthed from my inability to see myself—I’m Indian and Guyanese—on health forms, with the result that my true racial identity was inadequately captured.” Adds ShaVaughn Morris, Associate Director, Multicultural Marketing & Engagement, it’s “impossible to make healthcare more inclusive if the true range of diversities isn’t first recognized and then made part of the health data system.”

According to the 2020 US Census, nearly 50 million people identify as “some other race” not included in the standard five categories. Therefore, an enormous opportunity exists to make “inclusion” more inclusive. “I DON’T HAVE A BOX” aims to heat up the conversation and ignite change. For the good of everyone.

