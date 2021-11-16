Calcium lands Elizabeth Gopaul to expand its engagement capability

— Highly regarded industry veteran to drive even greater brand and business impact

November 16, 2021

Philadelphia, PA—Calcium is pleased to announce that Elizabeth “Liz” Gopaul has joined Calcium as Executive Vice President, Engagement and Social. Liz will be leading the charge for departmental expansion in addition to launching a new social media marketing studio. Liz comes to Calcium from FCBCure.

Liz is an experienced engagement strategy leader who has made a career out of examining every facet of human behavior—including hashtags. With over 16 years of experience, Liz has created engagement and social strategies in the pharmaceutical/biotech (HCP, DTC), CPG, automotive, and lifestyle sectors. She has also gained deep experience leading multicultural marketing teams across various sectors.

Liz believes in the power of data to unlock brand potential, approaching all customer engagement opportunities with a “data first” mentality to develop detailed channel plans connecting brands to user behaviors.

According to Calcium President Greg Lewis, “Liz is the perfect addition to Calcium in that she can immediately take our engagement and social skill set to another level with respect to HCPs, patients, and consumers.”

About Calcium

Calcium is an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency offering a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement capabilities—all focused on delivering robust brand nourishment and business growth for clients.

Calcium continues to demonstrate significant growth—both from existing and new clients. The agency also continues to receive “Agency of the Year” recognitions as well as multiple awards for its creative campaigns.

With over 125 employees and offices in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Calcium is structured to deliver impact and value for a growing range of clients—all while maintaining a nourishing, stimulating, and supportive culture in which the people of Calcium (i.e., Calciumites) can thrive. Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:

Steven Michaelson

Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

Phone: 917.612.3290