Calcium names Steve Hamburg Chief Strategy Officer

— Industry leader brings added strategic muscle to the dynamic, rapidly growing independent agency

August 27, 2021

Philadelphia, PA—Reflecting its strong commitment to strategy as a foundational discipline, Calcium has named Steve Hamburg Chief Strategy Officer. Steve will lead a talented strategy team and will continue in his role of Managing Partner.

Strategy has always been at the heart of what Calcium does. Getting strategy right is a vital part of getting everything else right—marketing, branding, creative, engagement, and all the rest.

Steve has been an award-winning Chief Creative Officer within Calcium and the wider industry for many years. According to Calcium Founder and CEO Steven Michaelson, “Steve is a high-impact creative leader who’s always been closely involved with strategy. This evolution in his role will be of tremendous value to clients, and therefore to us.”

Steve began his advertising career working on brand strategy for large-scale consumer clients like Procter & Gamble and Nabisco—clients that required a high degree of strategic focus and discipline. When he migrated into creative and then into healthcare and pharma, Steve continued to emphasize strategic rigor and clarity as indispensable elements in creative and marketing success.

In his new role, Steve will focus on making Calcium’s brand strategy expertise even more robust and relevant. He will be as deeply involved in new business efforts as he’s always been. But he will also be marshalling his unique skills, vision, and experience to more fully nourish current clients and brands.

As Calcium continues to grow, the agency will remain committed to ensuring that its critical services are the absolute best they can be.

About Calcium:

Calcium is an award-winning, independent healthcare marketing agency offering a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement capabilities—all focused on delivering strong brand nourishment and robust business growth for clients.

Calcium has been recognized with multiple Agency of the Year awards from leading industry publications. These are a direct reflection of the enormous value Calcium generates on behalf of its clients.

With over 100 employees and offices in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Calcium is poised to do great things for even more clients—while also providing a

caring, stimulating, and nourishing environment to help its people and culture thrive. Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Steven Michaelson

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 917.612.3290

Miami Beach, FL

29 Lenox Avenue 33139 Phone: 786.744.5440

New York, NY 1412 Broadway 21st Floor, New York, NY 10018

Phone: 212.971.1345

Philadelphia, PA The Curtis Center Suite 250-S Independence Square West, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Phone: 215.238.8500

San Francisco, CA 315 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415.675.8821