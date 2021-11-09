Calcium partners with NexPhase Capital to expand growth

November 9, 2021

Philadelphia, PA—Calcium, a leading mid-sized healthcare marketing agency serving a variety of blue-chip life-science companies and brands, has announced a financial partnership with NexPhase Capital to support its strategic growth plan.

According to Calcium Founder and Chairman of the Board Steven Michaelson, formerly the Chief Executive Officer, NexPhase Capital represents “exactly the kind of financial partner we were searching for: one that recognizes our unique strengths and wants to build upon them. Calcium remains independent but now has the financial backing of our partner, NexPhase Capital.”

Andy Kieffer, Partner at NexPhase Capital, said: “We like to partner with a great management team that has built a tremendous company and participate where we believe we can add meaningful value to continue the company’s growth. We found that with Calcium.”

Judy Capano, who has been elevated from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer, indicated: “This partnership will make our core strategic, creative, and digital strengths even stronger, helping our clients compete even more effectively in this highly dynamic healthcare environment.”

According to Steven Michaelson, the “future is calling, and we’re responding by investing in our ability to deliver the highest levels of nourishment and impact for our clients. Importantly, this also means investing in our people, who are the engine of our continued success. The entire Calcium management team, under the leadership of President Greg Lewis, will remain in place.”

About Calcium

Calcium is an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency offering a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement capabilities—all focused on delivering robust brand nourishment and business growth for clients. Calcium continues to demonstrate significant growth—both from existing and new clients. The agency also continues to receive “Agency of the Year” recognitions as well as multiple awards for its creative campaigns.

With over 125 employees and offices in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Calcium is structured to deliver an even greater impact and value for a wider range of clients—all while maintaining a nourishing, stimulating, and supportive culture in which the people of Calcium (i.e., Calciumites) can thrive. Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital (“NPC”) is a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company’s “next phase.” The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC’s partners have invested together for nearly a decade. The firm has completed over 80 investments including add-ons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $75 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

