Calcium Welcomes Industry Veteran Maha Elashri as EVP, Chief Client Officer

— Elashri brings enormous experience and proven firepower to the rapidly growing independent agency

August 2, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA—Reflecting its continuing, robust growth, Calcium—a full-service, independent healthcare marketing agency—has named Maha Elashri as Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer. Elashri will report to Calcium President Greg Lewis.

According to Lewis, Elashri brings a “strong energy and spirit to Calcium that is exactly what we were looking for to nourish our client service team. I’m elated to see her forge even stronger client partnerships for us.”

Elashri is a proven industry leader with over 20 years’ experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading pharma companies (including Merck and Pfizer). Most recently, Elashri played important leadership roles in both the IPG (McCann Health) and Omnicom (Harrison and Star) networks.

Says Elashri: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a dynamic group of people who are dedicated to delivering nourishment in so many important ways across the full spectrum of our business.”

About Calcium:

Calcium is an award-winning, independent healthcare marketing agency offering a complete range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement capabilities—all focused on delivering robust brand nourishment and business growth for the agency’s clients.

Recently, Calcium has been recognized with multiple “agency of the year” awards from leading industry publications. Agency leaders have also continued to receive recognition for outstanding achievements on behalf of clients as well as for contributions to the wider industry community.

With over 100 employees and offices in Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Calcium is poised to generate even greater value and impact for even more clients—while also providing a caring, stimulating, and nourishing environment to help Calciumites thrive. Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

