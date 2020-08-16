Calcium Welcomes New Head of Client Services

August 16, 2020 — Calcium continues to experience accelerative growth by driving success in all key areas of its business with a more than 50% increase in revenue. In recruiting top talent to match the momentum of the past six months, Calcium welcomes Kate Shaughnessy, EVP, Head of Client Services, as the newest addition to Calcium’s executive leadership team.

Shaughnessy brings more than 18 years of experience in transforming client relationships. With a successful career history marked by consistent growth activation and retention, she delivers fully integrated marketing solutions that result in impactful and purposeful brand advocacy. “Kate will work in conjunction with the entire account service team, and for that matter, the entire agency to continue to deepen our client partnerships while ensuring we have a nourishing (virtual) office environment,” said Greg Lewis, Calcium’s President.

With the other recent additions of Gene Fitzpatrick, EVP, Engagement Strategy, and June Carnegie, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Shaughnessy’s leadership of the account service team will complement their strategic and creative expertise to deliver impactful client solutions at the highest level. “I feel beyond privileged to work with such a talented group of people where I can help inspire even more creativity, collaboration, and courageousness across a growing organization,” said Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy is a proven leader in the industry for US and global healthcare companies and brands in various health categories. She previously led client engagements at Razorfish Health, The Snow Companies, and Digitas Health.

About Calcium:

Calcium is a full-service, independent healthcare marketing agency offering strategic and creative firepower; robust expertise with medical/scientific content; and leading-edge, in-house digital capabilities. These capabilities—combined with a nimble and efficient agency structure—have enabled Calcium to deliver real market impact for a variety of clients. This, in turn, has helped Calcium become an agency that’s strongly on the MOOve in terms of its own growth. Calcium is distinguished by a client service approach that’s very hands on—even at the most senior levels. With Calcium, clients can benefit from big agency talent and support without the big agency bureaucracy. This means that the agency’s talents and energies can be focused where they’re needed most: on delivering the various forms of brand nourishment that make businesses thrive. So, whether you’re a marketer looking for a dynamic AOR to drive growth for your current or launch brand, or an agency person looking to nourish growth in your own career—contact Calcium. We have teams located in New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. Calcium—let’s build something strong together.

