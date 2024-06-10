Calcium+Company announces new chief creative officer, Bruno Brasileiro

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 — Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bruno Brasileiro from Executive Creative Director to Chief Creative Officer, based in the New York office.

Brasileiro is an award-winning creative leader with more than 20 years of experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading consumer and pharmaceutical clients. Brasileiro will report to Calcium+Company Group President Greg Lewis.

“Bruno has earned a reputation for his visionary leadership and innovative thinking, consistently pushing the boundaries of creativity and setting new standards in the pharmaceutical advertising industry,” said Lewis. “His passion for excellence makes him the ideal choice to lead our creative team into the future.”

On his new role, Brasileiro added, “I am honored to step into this role and continue the remarkable legacy that Steven Michaelson, Founder/Chairman/CEO Emeritus, has established in our industry. His visionary work has set a high standard, and I am committed to upholding and advancing the spirit and excellence that Calcium was founded with in 2012. Together with our talented team, I look forward to building on this strong foundation and driving our creative vision to new heights.”

“We are thrilled to promote Bruno to our executive team as our new Chief Creative Officer,” said CEO Judy Capano. “Bruno’s vision and unparalleled creative talent will be instrumental in driving our clients’ brands forward and elevating our creative.”

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning health communications group dedicated to nourishment for life, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 150 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium+Company was recently awarded Independent Agency of the Year with PE Backing in the 2023 MM+M Awards.

Source: Calcium+Company