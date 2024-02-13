Calcium+Company welcomes Bruno Brasileiro as executive creative director

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Bruno Brasileiro as Executive Creative Director for the flagship advertising division, Calcium.

Founder and Chairman of the Board, Steven Michaelson, who was inducted into the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame last week, states, “Creativity serves as the vital pulse of every thriving agency. As I transitioned into retirement, it was extremely important to me that we bring in someone with the right background and experience to take Calcium to new creative heights.”

Brasileiro is an award-winning creative leader with more than 20 years of experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading consumer and pharmaceutical clients. Most recently, Brasileiro served as Executive Creative Director at Havas Village X.

Brasileiro will report to Nicole Torrillo, Managing Director, Calcium.

On his new role, Brasileiro added, “Health communications have the potential to change lives and make an impact on real people. With entrepreneurial agility, we want to fulfill this potential, using our full creative powers to reach patients and partner with those developing the innovative treatments needed. I am excited to lead our talented team of creatives under the Calcium division.”

Greg Lewis, Managing Partner, Group President of Calcium+Company, adds, “Calcium has, from its beginnings, been passionately committed to creative and strategic excellence. This commitment will only grow with talented new leaders like Bruno joining the agency.”

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency dedicated to brand nourishment, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 140 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently awarded MM+M’s 2023 Independent Agency of the Year with PE Backing.

Source: Calcium+Company