Calcium+Company welcomes industry veteran Nicole Torrillo Smith as managing director, Calcium

October 26, 2023 (Philadelphia, PA)—Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing Director, Calcium, the flagship advertising division of Calcium+Company.

Torrillo Smith will report to Calcium+Company Group President Greg Lewis. According to Lewis, “Nicole has an extensive depth of experience and impact across consumer and pharmaceutical industries, making her a perfect fit for driving the next phase of growth and innovation at Calcium.”

Torrillo Smith is a proven industry leader with more than 27 years experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Torrillo Smith played an important leadership role as EVP, Head of Health Accounts at BBDO Worldwide.

On her new role, Torrillo Smith added, “This is an incredible opportunity that I am thrilled to take on in partnership with the entire Calcium team. I’m excited to build on this exceptional foundation— propelling further growth by leveraging the diverse divisions and offerings within Calcium+Company.”