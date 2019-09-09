CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge BioMarketing, an Ashfield company, part of UDG Healthcare plc and the world’s leading rare disease agency, today announced the appointment of Ben Beckley as president. Beckley will oversee agency operations and support the firm’s next chapter of transformation, innovation and expansion.

“I am honored to join Cambridge BioMarketing and lead such a tremendous agency,” said Beckley. “As the leader in rare orphan disease marketing and communications, the agency enjoys well-deserved recognition as having the strategy, creativity, digital prowess and talent to continue innovating alongside pharmaceutical and biotech clients and deliver positive outcomes for patients. I am humbled to have the opportunity to build upon the agency’s legacy and look forward to continued excellence and opportunities for Cambridge.”

Beckley has held a variety of senior leadership positions throughout his career, including managing director and business lead for the Rare Disease Village at Havas Health & You, senior vice president at Precisioneffect, and director of marketing communications at medical device manufacturer ConforMIS, Inc. Beckley has been part of the executive team at Ashfield since 2018 and previously served as global commercial director of Ashfield Healthcare Communications, overseeing global commercial strategic partnerships, business development, and branding efforts for the firm’s healthcare communications business unit. He is based at Cambridge BioMarketing’s headquarters in Boston, Mass.

With top-of-the-line, data-driven approaches that help clients effectively reach and engage patient populations, Cambridge BioMarketing is well-positioned to build upon its status as the leading rare disease agency while expanding its footprint to partner with companies in both established and emerging areas of the life sciences and biotech industries, including genetic engineering and rare oncology.

“I am excited about what our collective team will achieve moving forward. We have an extremely talented group of individuals at the agency and we are focused on taking decisive steps to transform and expand our business opportunities, deliver extraordinary service to our clients and, ultimately, help patients get the therapies, education and support they need,” added Beckley.

About Cambridge BioMarketing

Founded in 2001, Cambridge BioMarketing is a U.S.-based communications agency specializing in rare orphan diseases with over 100 employees. Headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Oakland, CA, Cambridge BioMarketing is an industry leader in orphan drug launches, advising pharmaceutical companies with an integrated focus on both traditional healthcare professional (HCP) programs and direct-to-patient work. In partnering with predominantly pharmaceutical and biotech customers, the agency’s goal is to bring physicians, specialists, and patient communities together on behalf of clients to transform human health in the face of devastating, under-appreciated disease states. Cambridge BioMarketing’s primary service offerings include: launch readiness support; digital strategy; market analytics; integrated marketing; patient identification and acquisition; medical affairs support; line extensions and patient retention and adherence programs.

For more information, please go to: http://cambridgebmg.com/

About Ashfield

Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in commercialisation services for the healthcare industry. We partner with our clients across Advisory, Healthcare Communications, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Medical Affairs to build creative, scalable and tailored health solutions that are executed flawlessly, to address our client’s challenges and deliver positive outcomes for patients. With 7,000 employees, the company operates in 25 countries, delivering services in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. It works with more than 250 businesses, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies. Its mission is to partner with its clients, helping to improve lives by ensuring healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need. Ashfield provides strategic consulting, audit, advisory, healthcare communications, field and contact centre sales teams, in-home and contact centre clinical educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance (drug safety) and event management services.

For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com