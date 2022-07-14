Canada approves Moderna’s COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older

Canada approves Moderna’s COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older

10:12 AM EDT

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) – Canada has approved Moderna Inc.’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older, according to information posted on the government’s website.

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Apotex pharmaceutical company in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine is the first approved in Canada for children under 5.

(This story corrects to say Spikevax was the first approved in Canada for children under 5)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
U.S. to drop COVID testing for incoming international air travelers
North Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID battle
U.S. FDA staff says Moderna COVID vaccine effective and safe for children
U.S. COVID vaccine rollout for young children will pick up pace
COVID cases rise in the Americas, nations must also monitor other viruses - PAHO
U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17
WHO says COVID-19 remains a global health emergency
Amylyx Amylyx's ALS drug would be more cost effective if priced around $170,000, pricing watchdog says