Canada approves Moderna’s COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older
10:12 AM EDT
OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) – Canada has approved Moderna Inc.’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older, according to information posted on the government’s website.
Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine is the first approved in Canada for children under 5.
(This story corrects to say Spikevax was the first approved in Canada for children under 5)
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa
