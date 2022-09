Canada authorizes Moderna’s Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults

Sept 1 (Reuters) – Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc.’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on the government’s website.

The new so-called bivalent shots are designed to target the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters