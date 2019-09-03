Cancer overtakes heart disease as biggest rich-world killer
LONDON (Reuters) – Cancer has overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death in wealthy countries and could become the world’s biggest killer within just a few decades if current trends persist, researchers said on Tuesday.
