Cancer test maker Grail cuts 350 jobs as part of restructuring program

Aug 13 (Reuters) – Grail Inc (GRAL.O) said on Tuesday it has cut about 350 existing jobs as the diagnostics company focuses on the development of its flagship cancer-detection test Galleri, sending its shares up more than 11% in extended trading.

“As part of this restructure, we are reducing existing headcount and planned hires for 2024 by about 30% and substantially decreasing investment in product programs beyond Galleri,” Grail said in a statement.

Galleri is a blood test designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer and currently sold only in the U.S. Grail CEO Bob Ragusa had said in June the test detects 80% of cancers currently not screened for that result in cancer-related deaths.

Grail expects these cost reductions to extend its existing cash runway from the second half of 2026 into 2028 and anticipates reducing its burn in 2025 to $325 million.

Illumina had spun off Grail in 2016 but retained a 12% stake. It re-acquired Grail in 2021 to enter the cancer early-detection market despite competition concerns.