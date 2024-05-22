Cancer victims sue J&J over ‘fraudulent’ bankruptcies

“Johnson & Johnson is playing a dark game of chess with this country’s financial and judicial systems,” said Mike Papantonio, an attorney for the cancer plaintiffs.

J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, said the lawsuit was a “Hail Mary pass” by plaintiffs’ lawyers who don’t want their clients to vote on the company’s latest proposed bankruptcy settlement.

“Why are they so desperate to stop the vote?” Haas said. “Our focus has been and will remain reaching a full, fair and final resolution of this litigation, and allowing the claimants to speak for themselves.”

Most of the talc lawsuits have been brought by women with ovarian cancer, while other cases involve people with mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure.