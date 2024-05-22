https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/U.S.-Supreme-Court-snubs-JJs-bid-to-avoid-Mississippi-talc-lawsuit-Reuters-12-13-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-22 15:20:452024-05-23 08:40:01Cancer victims sue J&J over ‘fraudulent’ bankruptcies
Cancer victims sue J&J over ‘fraudulent’ bankruptcies
NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) – A group of cancer victims sued Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on Wednesday, accusing the healthcare company of committing fraud through repeated and continued efforts to use a shell company’s bankruptcy to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc products contained asbestos and caused cancer.
Five plaintiffs who seek to represent over 50,000 people who have sued J&J over its talc products filed the proposed class action in New Jersey federal court. They allege that J&J’s bankruptcy strategy put billions of dollars out of the reach of plaintiffs in an attempt to “hinder, delay, and defraud these women and prevent them from ever having their day in court.”