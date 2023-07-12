Cannes creative review

The Medical Advertising Hall of Fame introduces the 2023 Career Accelerator Series.

Join us on July 27 for a behind-the-scenes review and discussion of 2023 Cannes Lions Health where we’ll dive into top insights from the jury room and discuss the winning work.

Co-Moderators

Josh Prince, CEO OHG Professional Agencies, 2023 Cannes Lions Pharma Jury Chair

Jennie Fischette, CEO, DDB Health & CDMP

Panelists

Christan Bauman, Chief Creative Office, The Bloc

Megan Hall, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Entrée Health

Michael Sanzen, Founder, Creative, ConcentricLife

Thursday, July 27 · 5:45 – 7:15pm EDT

Register now!