Cannes creative review

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/MAHF_Logo_Words.jpg 1320 1740 Administrator https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Administrator2023-07-12 15:30:042023-07-12 15:31:44Cannes creative review
The Medical Advertising Hall of Fame introduces the 2023 Career Accelerator Series.
Join us on July 27 for a behind-the-scenes review and discussion of 2023 Cannes Lions Health where we’ll dive into top insights from the jury room and discuss the winning work.
Co-Moderators
- Josh Prince, CEO OHG Professional Agencies, 2023 Cannes Lions Pharma Jury Chair
- Jennie Fischette, CEO, DDB Health & CDMP
Panelists
- Christan Bauman, Chief Creative Office, The Bloc
- Megan Hall, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Entrée Health
- Michael Sanzen, Founder, Creative, ConcentricLife
Date and time
Thursday, July 27 · 5:45 – 7:15pm EDT