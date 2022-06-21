Cannes Lions 2022 Pharma, Health Awards Announced

Among the winners, VMLY&R Takes Pharma Grand Prix, Area 23 Wins Healthcare Agency of the Year

Yesterday the Cannes Lions Health awards were announced, with VMLY&R taking the Pharma Grand Prix for its work with Dell Technologies and Intel on “I Will Always Be Me”, a book that helps people with motor neurone disease, a terminal illness, bank their voice.

Pharma Lions

Area 23 won a Gold for Eyedar (Horizon Therapeutics), an app that teaches the blind to visualize with sound.

Among the Silver Lion winners were Anomaly New York for “Now You Know”, a DTC promotion created for Abbott for its FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system; McCann Health for “House Rules”, created for Evofem; and once again Area 23 for Eyedar.

Bronze Lion winners included Anomaly New York for “Now You Know”, McCann Health for “House Rules”, Area 23 for Eyedar, and VMLY&R for “I Will Always Be Me”.

Health & Wellness

VMLY&R Mumbai took home the Grand Prix for “The Killer Pack” (Maxx Flash mosquito repellent brand). Among the Gold Lion winners were Havas New York for “Staybl” (German Parkinson Association), an iPad stabilizer app intended for use with people who have hand tremors; Cox Communications for “Project Convey”, a video chat prototype that helps people on the autism spectrum communicate online; and Area 23 for “Lil Sugar — Master of Disguise, a campaign in collaboration with non-profit Hip Hop Public Health to raise awareness about the hidden sugars in foods. Area 23 also won the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix Award for Good for this health awareness campaign.

FCB Health Network also achieved Healthcare Network of the Year and Area 23 received Healthcare Agency of the Year medals. See “IPG Health Dominates at Cannes Lions 2022”.