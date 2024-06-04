Cannes predictions/trends: Health and Wellness Cannes Lions 2024

By Danielle Decatur, AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Every year, the Cannes Lions festival sets the benchmark for creativity in advertising, and this year won’t be any different. One of the wonderful things about the health and wellness category is that it becomes a spotlight on key health issues that people believe can be solved with creativity.

One area receiving a lot of attention is mental health. As we find our way further from the early days of the pandemic, the effects of loneliness and reintroduction to society has people across the world paying attention to this critical part of their whole health. Yet, there are several populations with a complicated relationship to mental health and that tension creates a fertile ground for creativity.

This year, even brands that one may not think fit in the health and wellness space find connection through their brand values. These aren’t just loose tendrils; these are real parts of a brand’s identity that they’ve decided to put out into the world. Altruism, generosity, and hope are aspects brands are portraying to ensure their customer sees more of the brand behind the product.

Artificial intelligence continues to trend within our industry and the health and wellness category features new thinking that finds synergy with the technology instead of friction. Innovative ideas that move beyond the errors of the technology are offering real solutions that the humans behind the screen can really use. This signals the industry is employing its own bit of machine learning by understanding AI’s patterns, including its flaws, and then taking it further with human intrigue to create something anew.

It is inspiring to see the ideas that seek to make a difference for those who the healthcare system has failed. It is no longer enough to just call attention to the staggering statistics; these efforts are highlighting ways to make inroads down a path few will even venture to drive.

The most encouraging part about the efforts in health and wellness is that each campaign, idea, or technology finds its way to meet a genuine need. It speaks to the person not just a topic du jour. It’s becoming clear that awareness is just the beginning of what can make a difference, action is the key to changing health for the better — and the work this year is truly calling for change.