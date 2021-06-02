CanSinoBIO’s inhalation COVID-19 shot in mid-stage trial, says CEO

(Reuters) – An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics’ (6185.HK), COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.

Yu made the comment at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cansinobios-inhalation-covid-19-shot-mid-stage-trial-says-ceo-2021-06-02