CanSinoBIO’s inhalation COVID-19 shot in mid-stage trial, says CEO
June 2, 2021; 9:08 AM EDT
(Reuters) – An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics’ (6185.HK), COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.
Yu made the comment at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cansinobios-inhalation-covid-19-shot-mid-stage-trial-says-ceo-2021-06-02