Cardinal Health to acquire Integrated Oncology Network for $1.12 billion

Sept 20 (Reuters) – Cardinal Health (CAH.N) on Friday agreed to acquire Integrated Oncology Network, an independent community oncology network, for $1.12 billion in cash.
 
ION operates more than 50 practice sites across 10 states, representing over 100 healthcare providers, offering cancer and urology care, diagnostic testing, and other ancillary services.
 
As part of the deal, ION practices will join Navista, Cardinal Health’s oncology practice alliance.
 

