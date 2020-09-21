Carlyle Makes Strategic Growth Investment in TriNetX

Since its founding in 2013, TriNetX has built the largest global network of research hospitals and academic institutions, top biotech and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and other specialty data partners. TriNetX is powered by an impressive network of 170 healthcare organizations in 30 countries and used by more than 40 life sciences organizations including 15 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

“Our goal is to be on the desktop of every healthcare researcher in the world,” said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. “To accomplish this we need to continue to develop solutions to support clinical research at our healthcare organizations and bring more global data and technologies such as AI, machine learning and analytics to researchers so that they can ask more questions and generate more real-world evidence. Carlyle’s investment accelerates our growth plans and will shorten the time it takes to turn our vision into reality.”

TriNetX enables researchers to apply a data-driven approach to health research by providing web-based, on-demand access to harmonized global electronic health record (EHR) and claims data with a suite of highly intuitive analytics. TriNetX is utilized in all parts of the drug development cycle, including protocol design and feasibility, site selection and patient identification for clinical trials, as well as serving clinical research for drugs already in the market to help researchers understand efficacy, risks and other market dynamics and to generate real-world evidence (RWE) to support hypothesis and decision making, in real-time.

The longitudinal clinical and claims data representing over 400 million patients available through TriNetX is mapped to controlled terminology and consists of clinical facts from hundreds of healthcare organizations around the world, deep specialty data for all therapeutic areas, including COVID-19, cardiovascular, oncology, and rare disease, and linked medical claims, pharmacy claims and EHR data.

“With a deep clinical focus and a highly scalable data strategy, we believe TriNetX is well positioned for continued organic and inorganic growth opportunities,” said Joe Bress, a Principal specializing in healthcare at The Carlyle Group. “We’re excited to partner with Gadi and the TriNetX management team to help expand their global footprint and continue investing in the company’s mission to advance the collective understanding of human health.”

The investment in TriNetX is a continuation of Carlyle’s long-term global commitment to healthcare, in which it has invested more than $15 billion of equity since inception. Equity capital for the investment came from Carlyle Partners VII, an $18.5 billion fund that makes majority and strategic minority investments primarily in the U.S. in targeted industries, including healthcare.

SVB Leerink served as exclusive financial advisor to TriNetX.

About The Carlyle Group



The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $221 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,800 people in 31 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About TriNetX



TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

