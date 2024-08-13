Carlyle to buy Baxter’s kidney-care spinoff Vantive for $3.8 billion

,

Carlyle to buy Baxter’s kidney-care spinoff Vantive for $3.8 billion

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Buyout firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) struck a deal to acquire medical-device maker Baxter’s kidney-care unit Vantive for $3.8 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
 
The proceeds from the deal, which is expected to close by early 2025, will help Baxter reduce its debt pile. Baxter, which paid down about $2.8 billion of debt last year after divesting its biopharma unit, had long-term debt of $13.8 billion at the end of 2023.
 
Baxter started exploring options for its kidney-care units after its $10.5 billion takeover of medical-equipment maker Hill-Rom in 2022. It began the process to carve out Vantive early in 2023.
 
“Vantive is a strong, growing business with market-leading franchises, and we are delighted to partner with the Vantive team to pursue their strategic vision through the separation from Baxter and transformation into a standalone global business,” said Robert Schmidt, Carlyle’s global co-head of healthcare.
 
Atmas Health, a healthcare investment platform that was formed by Carlyle in 2022, partnered with the firm on the deal for Vantive.
 
Baxter’s kidney-care operations generated about $4.5 billion in revenue last year and has more than 23,000 employees.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported Carlyle’s talks to acquire the Vantive unit in July.
 
/by
You might also like
Thermo Fisher, researcherThermo Fisher to buy diagnostics firm Binding Site for $2.6 billion
KKRPrivate equity giant KKR to buy Japan’s Bushu Pharmaceuticals
AbbottAbbott’s medical device sales hit by China curbs, supply-chain issues
Johnson & JohnsonBausch + Lomb expands eye-care portfolio with J&J’s Blink
tug of war, moneyOtsuka pays up to $1.1B to buy Jnana, adds drug discovery capabilities
Vertex buys Alpine for $4.9B to bolster autoimmune and inflammatory disease pipeline
Onyx HealthOnyx Health continues rapid growth with three new appointments
AstraZeneca rumored to have set sights on Mereo BioPharma buyout