Carlyle to buy Baxter’s kidney-care spinoff Vantive for $3.8 billion

Baxter started exploring options for its kidney-care units after its $10.5 billion takeover of medical-equipment maker Hill-Rom in 2022. It began the process to carve out Vantive early in 2023.

“Vantive is a strong, growing business with market-leading franchises, and we are delighted to partner with the Vantive team to pursue their strategic vision through the separation from Baxter and transformation into a standalone global business,” said Robert Schmidt, Carlyle’s global co-head of healthcare.