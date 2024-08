Aug 29 (Reuters) – Contract drug manufacturer Catalent (CTLT.N) beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by its biologics segment that develops and manufactures cell and gene therapies.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

The company is the main supplier of fill-finish work – involving the filling and packaging of syringes and injection pens in sterile conditions – including for Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy.

U.S. rival Lilly (LLY.N), which makes the weight-loss drug Zepbound, also relies on one of Catalent sites for its GLP-1 and other diabetes compounds production.