CDC says U.S.-bound air travelers can use some self-administered COVID-19 tests

(Reuters; David Shepardson)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that U.S.-bound international air travelers can meet COVID-19 entry requirements using certain self-administered tests.

In January, the CDC mandated that all airline passengers aged two and older — including U.S. citizens — be able to provide negative COVID tests within three days of coming to the United States or show proof of recovery from COVID-19.

The CDC’s decision was praised by Airlines for America, a trade group, saying it would “allow FDA-approved proctored home testing for international passengers entering the U.S. This is an encouraging step in facilitating the international travel process.”

Some Americans have feared they would be unable to have access to testing in some foreign countries. The CDC noted that some countries may restrict importation of tests that are not authorized or registered there.