CDC to recommend vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in some cases

, ,

CDC to recommend vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in some cases

July 27, 2021; 11:30 AM EDT

(Reuters; )

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set on Tuesday to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances, as the more highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to a surge in infections, sources said.

That would mark a reversal of the CDC’s announcement in May that prompted millions of vaccinated Americans to shed their face coverings.

The CDC will announce revised mask guidance but the specifics of when the agency will recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors are not fully clear, the sources said. The recommendations to wear masks in some indoor settings will apply in areas with surging COVID-19 cases, they said.

The CDC and White House declined to comment. The CDC said it plans a 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) COVID-19 update media briefing.

/by