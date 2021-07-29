Cello Health Advantage Announces New Staff

July 29, 2021, Yardley, PA. Cello Health Advantage, a boutique consulting firm supporting new products and business development as part of Cello Health’s commercialization service offering from very early stage to launch and beyond, announces the following staff additions:

Doug Willson, PhD—Senior Vice President

[email protected]

Doug will lead Cello Health Advantage’s forecasting and quantitative research practices. He has 25 years of healthcare experience, with expertise in crafting the design and methodology for studies that precisely answer pressing information needed for timely decision making. His work has covered dozens of therapeutic categories in biopharmaceuticals, devices, and diagnostics. Prior to joining Cello Health Advantage, Doug was at ZS Associates, where he led a center of excellence for quantitative market research and marketing science methods. Doug holds a PhD in Econometrics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Laura Sarokin—Senior Vice President

[email protected]

Laura has joined Cello Health Advantage as Senior Vice President, handling qualitative and quantitative primary research and desk research supporting new products, business development needs, and portfolio expansion assets. Her focus is on oncology, rare diseases, and gene therapy. Laura is a scientist by training, and has more than 20 years of commercial-side experience. She holds a PhD from Columbia University in Genetics and Development and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Rockefeller University.

Kathy Kozak—Senior Vice President

[email protected]

Kathy has established herself as a healthcare insights leader over the course of her 20-year career in positions of increasing responsibility at Biogen, Roche, and McKesson Medical/Surgical. Kathy’s experience includes primary and secondary research, data analytics, and project management across a wide range of therapeutic categories. At Cello Health Advantage, she is handling customer experience projects, pipeline assessments, market landscapes, and data consolidation. Kathy has a Master of International Business Studies and Marketing from the University of South Carolina, and a Bachelor of Arts in French and international studies from Macalester College.

Anne Gorman—Vice President

[email protected]

Anne joined Cello Health Advantage following a successful career at Sanofi (and legacy Aventis). Anne has strong cross-category experience, including oncology and hands-on experience in virtually all elements of customer insights including primary and secondary research, competitive intelligence, and strategic launch planning. She also has strong prelaunch, launch, and lifecycle experience in promotion, positioning, and branding research. At Cello Health Advantage, Anne is assisting clients on a pro tem basis (ie, covering for vacant head count until positions are filled). Anne holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of New Haven and a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Brooklyn College.

Ana Peterhans—Assistant Director

[email protected]

Ana has joined Cello Health Advantage to support study design, research, data analysis, and report development. Ana is also supporting Cello Health Advantage’s analog intelligence practice, identifying analogs, creating prioritization models, and developing recommendations related to the strategic challenges faced by new products. Ana holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from Tulane University.

Contact

Erica True

[email protected]

917-607-5381